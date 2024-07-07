AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-07

EU wheat ends week higher, boosted by demand and crop concerns

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2024 03:08am

PARIS: European milling wheat futures rose on Friday, scoring a second consecutive weekly rise, buoyed by strong demand and concerns about global supplies, notably in the western part of the European Union.

Benchmark September on the Paris-based milling wheat futures, closed 1.3% higher at 228.50 euros a tonne. It gained 1.7% this week after rising 0.1% the previous week.

Prices had previously decreased sharply as deep concerns somewhat waned about dry weather in Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter.

Activity has been low in the past days with US markets closed on Thursday and Friday morning for Independence Day.

Concerns about the soft wheat crop in France, the largest grower of the cereal in the European Union, were confirmed by several bodies on Friday.

Crop institute Arvalis and grain industry group Intercereales estimated that this year’s soft wheat harvest in France would show a yield at an eight-year low and 11% below the 10-year average because of particularly wet weather.

Meanwhile farm office FranceAgriMer said French soft wheat ratings had deteriorated last week, pegging 58% of crops in good or excellent condition by July 1, down from 60% the previous week and 81% a year earlier.

This week has seen signs of strong demand with purchases by Saudi Arabia and Tunisia. Across the Atlantic, Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures spiked on Friday amid an uptick in demand for US wheat due to a weaker dollar and the availability of desirable new-crop wheat, traders said. French soft wheat ratings deteriorated last week in the European Union’s biggest producer of the cereal while first cuttings of what is expected to be a very poor crop got under way, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Ratings of French soft wheat, the largest cultivated crop in the country, showed 58% of crops in good or excellent condition by July 1, down from 60% the previous week and 81% a year earlier. Detailed ratings showed 5% of the crop was in “very poor” condition, up from 2% last week.

The rating was the lowest for this time of year since 2020, when French wheat crops were also affected by heavy rain during planting, data in a FranceAgriMer cereal report showed.

Wet weather and soggy fields in France since the autumn delayed plantings, hurt plant development and increased crop disease. French crop institute Arvalis and grain industry group Intercereales said on Friday that they expect this year’s French soft wheat harvest to show a yield 11% below the 10-year average and at an eight-year low owing to a particularly wet crop year.

Analysts and traders expect France, the European Union’s biggest wheat exporter, to harvest about 29-30 million metric tons of soft wheat, against 35 million tons last year.

Winter barley ratings fell even more sharply than wheat, with 56% of the crop in good/excellent condition, down from 63% a week earlier and 80% the previous year. The share of the crop in “very poor” condition also gained 3 percentage points to 5%.

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

EU wheat ends week higher, boosted by demand and crop concerns

Turnover tax on petroleum dealers reversed

Saudi Group acquires majority stake in Shell Pakistan

Security of Chinese citizens: PM orders setting up of safe cities at Dasu, Diamer Bhasha

Policy rate might see a gradual decrease: Aurangzeb

FIA cannot freeze bank accounts without court permission: LHC

Recoveries, theft control: Govt to establish Disco support units

Huge recoveries: NA Speaker writes to PM to settle audit paras

CCP probe recommends action against deceptive marketing campaigns

Inflated power bills: PM orders action against errant officials

Sec 132(3) of IT Ord: Willful delay in tax-related cases to cost CTO dearly

Read more stories