Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Army brass concerned about ‘unwarranted criticism’ over Operation Azm-e-Istehkam

PTI to attend govt’s APC despite concerns over Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: Imran Khan

Pakistan’s DealCart announces $3mn seed round led by international investors

Transaction complete: UBL sells off stake in its UK subsidiary to Bestway Group

Dr Gohar Ejaz urges govt to provide relief to salaried class

Farrukh H Khan resigns as Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

