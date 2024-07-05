AIRLINK 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.21%)
BOP 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
CNERGY 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
DFML 42.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
DGKC 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.65%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
FFBL 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.72%)
HBL 138.00 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (4.47%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
OGDC 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.29%)
PAEL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
PPL 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.73%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.2%)
PTC 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SEARL 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.94%)
SSGC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TRG 61.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,515 Increased By 18.6 (0.22%)
BR30 27,230 Decreased By -59.3 (-0.22%)
KSE100 80,461 Increased By 178.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 25,802 Increased By 10.4 (0.04%)
Jul 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dr Gohar Ejaz urges govt to provide relief to salaried class

BR Web Desk Published 05 Jul, 2024 02:48pm

Former caretaker minister for Commerce and Industries Dr Gohar Ejaz urged the government to provide tax relief to the salaried class, and lower the rate to a maximum of 15%.

Taking to social media platform X on Friday, the industrialist raised concerns over measures taken by the government in the budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

“In this budget Rs13 trillion is being targeted to be collected as taxes from all of us against collection of Rs9.3 trillion (in the previous fiscal year). Out of projected tax, Rs7.5 trillion will go to provinces as per the 18th Amendment,” said Gohar.

“Sadly, the country will be paying over Rs9.8 trillion interest to banks at 20%. I ask my government why are we keeping interest rate at 20% when year-on-year inflation is 12% in June because of higher benchmark inflation of last year June,” Gohar questioned.

“We are all ready to pay taxes for the best future of our country. We must bring interest rate to 12% and spend this savings of Rs4 trillion from this interest cost by giving relief to salaried families,” he said, urging the government to charge maximum tax of 15% on salaried class.

Imposition of further taxes on salaried group to ‘accelerate brain drain’ in Pakistan: PBC

The remarks from the former caretaker minister come after the government increased tax liability for all persons earning more than Rs50,000 a month in Budget 2024-25.

Gohar said tax relief to salaried class will allow the domestic economy to grow. It will “give more buying power to them to spend in our economy which will bring more indirect tax revenue for the government and let them live their lives respectably,” he said.

Pakistan’s salaried group has seen taxation burden increase massively over the last few years as the government looks at what many call ‘soft targets’. In its attempt to increase tax-to-GDP ratio, it has often come under criticism for taxing Pakistan’s formal sectors and not going after informal sectors enough.

Moreover, the industrialist on Friday was of the view that the only way for Pakistan to pay off its foreign debt is not by taking more debt from friendly countries and other banks but to make industry and exports viable.

“We can pay foreign debt only by creating exports from agriculture, services and industry. Please come out of this mindset of taking more loans to pay existing loans.

“This budget is not in anyway the way forward for Pakistan,” he concluded.

Pakistan Economy salaries Salaried class Salaried class tax salaried persons Dr Gohar Ijaz Budget 2024 25 Budget 2024 2025 FY25 Budget salaried employees

Comments

200 characters

Dr Gohar Ejaz urges govt to provide relief to salaried class

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

FY24: forex reserves record increase of over $5bn on foreign inflows

Tax exemption on POL products: FBR suffers massive revenue loss in 2022-23

Farrukh H Khan resigns as Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

Keir Starmer pledges to stabilise UK as Labour win huge majority

Oil prices on track for fourth straight week of gains

Five killed in Israeli raid in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

884MW Suki Kinari project: NESPAK jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line on time

Transition plan to wind up PWD: ED creates surplus pool of 7,000 employees

Read more stories