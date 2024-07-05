AIRLINK 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.89%)
Farrukh H Khan resigns as Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

Published 05 Jul, 2024 11:25am

Farrukh H Khan has resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX).

The company shared the development in a notice to the bourse on Friday.

“Farrukh H Khan has tendered his resignation from the position of Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited in order to pursue other opportunities,” read a notice released by the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“The board has called an emergent meeting today, Friday, July 05, 2024, to consider his resignation,” it added.

Last year, the Board of Directors of PSX renewed the term of Farrukh H Khan as CEO for the next three years, commencing from February 4, 2023.

Farrukh H Khan joined PSX in February 2020 at the time when Covid outbreak took place in Pakistan. The pandemic had taken an early toll on Pakistan’s market, but there was panic elsewhere, too. The FTSE and S&Ps all fell. A few months later, the PSX was the target of a terrorist attack that took the lives of three security personnel, according to a statement at that time.

It’s been quiet at PSX, but its CEO is upbeat

Next year, Pakistan was downgraded from its status as an emerging market, a little over four years after it was reclassified from the Frontier Markets (FM) Index by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI).

Under Farrukh’s tenure, PSX activated the IPO window after a hiatus of 18 months. The Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) Board was introduced while debt market makers were signed on and activated.

MD PSX took measures to digitise the Exchange. The Online Account Opening, EIPO, and Sahulat Account facilities were introduced. The digitisation of listing processes took place through the online portal called PRIDE (Public Offerings Revolutionized through an Integrated & Digitized Experience) and a webpage called Public PRIDE.

A major milestone achievement during his tenure is the Roshan Equity Investment account facility launched in liaison with State Bank of Pakistan and leading banks to facilitate Non-resident Pakistanis to invest in the capital market of Pakistan.

