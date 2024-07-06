Discos’ consumers: Nepra notifies Rs3.33 per unit FCA for May

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified Fuel Charges Adjustment of Rs 3.33 per unit for consumers of Discos for May 2024 to recover additional amount of Rs 42 billion under monthly FCA mechanism.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) had sought positive adjustment of Rs 3.41 per unit in FCAs of Discos for May 2024 under FCA mechanism.

National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) held a public hearing on June 28, 2024 on CPPA-G’s request for adjustment in Disco’s tariffs.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in May 2024, hydel generation was recorded at 3,909 GWh - 30.96 percent total generation mainly due to early melting of glaciers.

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 1,372 GWh in May 2024 which was 10.87 percent of total generation at a price of Rs 11.71 per unit whereas 383 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs 16.8193 per unit (3.03 percent) generation from HSD while 61.9 GWh was generated on RFO at Rs 31.4474 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,110 GWh (8.80 percent) at Rs 13.1974 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 2,748 GWh (21.78 percent of total generation) at Rs 24.0113 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,360 GWh at Rs 1.5327 per unit (18.71 percent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 50 GWh at Rs 26.0901 per unit. Power generation from baggasse recorded at 57 GWh at a price calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 445 GWh, 3.53 percent of total generation and solar at 125 GWh, 0.99 percent of total generation in May 2024.

The total energy generated was recorded at 12,617 GWh, at a basket price of Rs 8.7441 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 110.324 billion. However, with proposed previous adjustment of Rs 3.064 billion and sale of electricity IPPs at (negative Rs 1.161 billion), net electricity delivered to Discos in May 2024 was 12,267 GWh at a rate of Rs 9.1223 per unit, total price of which was Rs 111.904 billion.

Positive adjustment shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers. It shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in May 2024.

DISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of May 2024 in the billing month of July 2024.

K-Electric: Meanwhile, NEPRA has also notified negative adjustment of Rs 1.6716 per unit for consumers of K-Electric for April, 2024.

