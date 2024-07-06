FBR appoints 24 CIRs Refunds

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed 24 Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Refunds) across Pakistan and transferred and posted 101 officers of Inland Revenue Service (BS-19/ 20) with immediate effect.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification on Friday for transfers and postings of 101 officers of Inland Revenue Service.

The Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Refunds) have been deputed at all Regional Tax Offices and Corporate Regional Tax Offices.

The FBR has created new posts of ‘Commissioner Refund’ in the field formations for speedy processing of refund cases from July 1, 2024.

Sources told Business Recorder that the appointment of Commissioner (Refunds) Inland Revenue in RTOs and CRTOs might be able to check corrupt practice of ‘speed money’ in refund processing in the field formations. Tax authorities have taken the decision after the recent sales tax refund incidents in different cities including Lahore.

Presently, the field formations of the FBR are dealing with the sales tax refund cases. The field formations process and forward the refund cases to the Board for final approval.

