AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-06

FBR appoints 24 CIRs Refunds

Sohail Sarfraz Published 06 Jul, 2024 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed 24 Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Refunds) across Pakistan and transferred and posted 101 officers of Inland Revenue Service (BS-19/ 20) with immediate effect.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification on Friday for transfers and postings of 101 officers of Inland Revenue Service.

The Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Refunds) have been deputed at all Regional Tax Offices and Corporate Regional Tax Offices.

The FBR has created new posts of ‘Commissioner Refund’ in the field formations for speedy processing of refund cases from July 1, 2024.

Sources told Business Recorder that the appointment of Commissioner (Refunds) Inland Revenue in RTOs and CRTOs might be able to check corrupt practice of ‘speed money’ in refund processing in the field formations. Tax authorities have taken the decision after the recent sales tax refund incidents in different cities including Lahore.

Presently, the field formations of the FBR are dealing with the sales tax refund cases. The field formations process and forward the refund cases to the Board for final approval.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR sales tax refund RTOs

Comments

200 characters

FBR appoints 24 CIRs Refunds

RLNG tariffs: APTMA opposes Rs50bn cross subsidies to fertiliser sector

Senate passes SOEs amendment bill

Senate panel directs MoC: ‘EDF should prioritise export boost over infrastructure projects’

Financial system shows steady performance: SBP

Dues hit Rs97.697bn mark: SSGC disconnects supply to PSML

Discos’ consumers: Nepra notifies Rs3.33 per unit FCA for May

Power sector’s circular debt reaches Rs2,655bn by May

Fatal accidents: Nepra imposes Rs115m fine on Discos

Aurangzeb urges PTBA to lend a helping hand to FBR in improving tax system

SC concerned at no budgetary allocation for climate fund

Read more stories