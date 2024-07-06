PARTLY FACETIOUS: They have no option but to be tax return filers

“So now what?”

“Now they wait for the public to forget the budget.”

“I don’t think that is likely – I mean higher taxes for us, higher incomes for them, higher utility rates for us, free electricity in the office and dedicated housing for them with minimum free electricity units, free official cars for them…”

“Them?”

“The people we elected and those we didn’t, the people whose salaries are paid out of our taxes…”

“Look at the glass as half full.”

“For whom? Us or them?”

“Both – them will also buy the more expensive powdered milk, them will also have to be filers…”

“Ah ha! They have no option but to be filers.”

“But we have the option not to be filers, we have the option to operate purely on cash, we have the option……”

“Is that how you keep the glass half full – that we the people are doing the illegal while them are law-abiding?”

“But it’s true my friend – them may have to change the laws and amend the finance bill to keep within the limits of the law, perhaps pass a few ordinances, but they never ever transgress…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“It’s true, they never ever transgress until…”

“Until the chickens come home to roost.”

“Exactly – and them chickens only come back from their long foreign sojourns when there is a seismic shift.”

“Seismic really!”

“Tectonic shifts here have always implied the plates that shifted away from each other shifting towards each other.”

“We are also prone to floods that wash away…”

“But there is always a resurrection of those we thought were fatally wounded in the floods…”

“Hmmmm.”

