Sindh to set up 300 model schools

KARACHI: In a bid to modernise the traditional education system in Sindh, the provincial government has decided to establish 300 model schools across the region.

The decision was made during the first meeting of the Advisory Board of Model School Support Unit, chaired by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

The meeting aimed to discuss measures for quality improvement and modernisation of the education system.

Minister education Sindh emphasised the need for a modern management system and announced plans to establish model schools in each taluka, with two schools for boys and girls in each area.

