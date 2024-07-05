AIRLINK 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
CNERGY 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 42.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.66%)
DGKC 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.23%)
FFBL 36.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
HBL 135.35 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.46%)
HUBC 164.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 134.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.49%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
PPL 122.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.61%)
PTC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
SNGP 68.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
SSGC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
TELE 8.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TRG 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
UNITY 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,513 Increased By 17.4 (0.2%)
BR30 27,263 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.1%)
KSE100 80,477 Increased By 193.9 (0.24%)
KSE30 25,841 Increased By 49.7 (0.19%)
Jul 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares open lower dragged by HDFC Bank

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2024 09:49am

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Friday, dragged by top private lender HDFC Bank, which reported a sequential decline in loans in the June quarter.

The NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.45% at 24,193.05 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.58% to 79,591.47 points as of 9:23 a.m. IST.

HDFC Bank lost 3%, pulling financials, private bank and bank indexes down 0.7%-1%.

The bank said after market close on Thursday that its gross advances declined 0.8% sequentially in June quarter. Deposits were flat from a quarter ago.

Indian shares end flat

“The update is negative from a stock price point of view,” said Piran Engineer, senior research analyst at CLSA.

“Since HDFC Bank is focused on repaying HDFC’s liabilities, loan growth took a back seat, and was down 1% quarter-on-quarter.” Eight of the 13 major sectors logged losses.

The broader small- and mid-caps were trading little changed.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares open lower dragged by HDFC Bank

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

FY24: forex reserves record increase of over $5bn on foreign inflows

Tax exemption on POL products: FBR suffers massive revenue loss in 2022-23

Farrukh H Khan resigns as Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

UK’s Labour sweeps to power as Sunak concedes election

Transition plan to wind up PWD: ED creates surplus pool of 7,000 employees

884MW Suki Kinari project: NESPAK jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line on time

Discos’ consumers: Nepra set to hold hearing to put its stamp on revised SoT

HBFC sell-off progress reviewed: Talks held with interested business group

‘Unjust’ budget: MoC, exporters join the chorus against MoF, FBR

Read more stories