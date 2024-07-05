AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFBL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.58%)
HASCOL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
HBL 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 135.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
PPL 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.19%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
PTC 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.67%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
UNITY 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,256 Decreased By -164.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 80,283 Increased By 49.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 25,792 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.03%)
Jul 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-05

884MW Suki Kinari project: NESPAK jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line on time

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 05 Jul, 2024 03:17am

ISLAMABAD: National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt) Limited is jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line of 884 MW Suki Kinari hydropower project within the timeframe.

In a letter to National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), NESKPAK has conveyed felicitation on successful Hi-Pot Testing of the subject 500kV Transmission Line from Suki Kinari Hydro Power Plant to the Interconnection Point of existing 500kV Neelum Jhelum 500kV Transmission Line on June 27, 2024, which is termed an achievement of a massive milestone for all stakeholders, working tirelessly to harness and transmit cheaper electricity to the public of Pakistan.

NESPAK acknowledged that the design and engineering techniques involved in successful construction of the Transmission Line on the toughest terrain, faced by NTDC so far, embracing sheer difficulties in the face of pandemic driven problems as well as local weather and hilly area specific problems, is not less than an Engineering Marvel.

Suki Kinari Hydropower Station: First Unit registers success

“This achievement of executing, so far, the toughest 500kV Double Circuit Transmission Line Project by NTDC would certainly not have been possible today without the sheer dedication and tireless efforts of all stakeholders,” said Nadeem Ashraf, Executive Vice President/head Power and Mechanical Division, NESPAK. He has also commended the dedicated role and unwavering commitment of General Manager (Project Delivery North) NTDC Arif Khan, Chief Engineer (EHV-I) North NTDC Asghar Mujtaba Khan Niazi and entire NTDC team, under whose able leadership coupled with NESPAK management’s vision, experience, engineering acumen and round the clock efforts of the entire team of NESPAK, this engineering marvel was actually successfully realized. “I must also appreciate the dedication and commitment of the Contractor M/s CEEC NEPC-II, the Contractor’s representatives M.K Engineers & Constructors and all the engaged Subcontractors with whose relentless efforts we have been able to surmount this uphill task,” he added.

According to Power Division, overcoming logistical hurdles and ensuring local accessibility have been pivotal. Approaches to the towers have been wisely planned for not only the transportation of substantial materials to the inaccessible locations but also to ease local commuting. The contractor’s exceptional methodology for safely executing the project has set a new benchmark for similar projects. By opting not to construct the bridge and cable cars, despite their inclusion and perceived necessity in the contract, the contractor has significantly saved time and resources. This approach will be beneficial and helpful for future Projects.

The project was first envisaged in 1960, and feasibility studies have been carried out by German GTZ, Quebec based Montreal Engineering and recent detailed design and engineering study was performed by Mott MacDonald of England.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NESPAK Suki Kinari project

Comments

200 characters

884MW Suki Kinari project: NESPAK jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line on time

Tax exemption on POL products: FBR suffers massive revenue loss in 2022-23

Transition plan to wind up PWD: ED creates surplus pool of 7,000 employees

Unregistered retailers: 2.5pc advance tax stirs up a hornet’s nest

Detection of tax fraud cases: PM directs FBR to expedite efforts

Discos’ consumers: Nepra set to hold hearing to put its stamp on revised SoT

HBFC sell-off progress reviewed: Talks held with interested business group

‘Unjust’ budget: MoC, exporters join the chorus against MoF, FBR

Power minister promises tariff relief

SCO member states’ summit: Pakistan will extend invitations to all heads

Read more stories