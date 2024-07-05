884MW Suki Kinari project: NESPAK jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line on time

ISLAMABAD: National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt) Limited is jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line of 884 MW Suki Kinari hydropower project within the timeframe.

In a letter to National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), NESKPAK has conveyed felicitation on successful Hi-Pot Testing of the subject 500kV Transmission Line from Suki Kinari Hydro Power Plant to the Interconnection Point of existing 500kV Neelum Jhelum 500kV Transmission Line on June 27, 2024, which is termed an achievement of a massive milestone for all stakeholders, working tirelessly to harness and transmit cheaper electricity to the public of Pakistan.

NESPAK acknowledged that the design and engineering techniques involved in successful construction of the Transmission Line on the toughest terrain, faced by NTDC so far, embracing sheer difficulties in the face of pandemic driven problems as well as local weather and hilly area specific problems, is not less than an Engineering Marvel.

Suki Kinari Hydropower Station: First Unit registers success

“This achievement of executing, so far, the toughest 500kV Double Circuit Transmission Line Project by NTDC would certainly not have been possible today without the sheer dedication and tireless efforts of all stakeholders,” said Nadeem Ashraf, Executive Vice President/head Power and Mechanical Division, NESPAK. He has also commended the dedicated role and unwavering commitment of General Manager (Project Delivery North) NTDC Arif Khan, Chief Engineer (EHV-I) North NTDC Asghar Mujtaba Khan Niazi and entire NTDC team, under whose able leadership coupled with NESPAK management’s vision, experience, engineering acumen and round the clock efforts of the entire team of NESPAK, this engineering marvel was actually successfully realized. “I must also appreciate the dedication and commitment of the Contractor M/s CEEC NEPC-II, the Contractor’s representatives M.K Engineers & Constructors and all the engaged Subcontractors with whose relentless efforts we have been able to surmount this uphill task,” he added.

According to Power Division, overcoming logistical hurdles and ensuring local accessibility have been pivotal. Approaches to the towers have been wisely planned for not only the transportation of substantial materials to the inaccessible locations but also to ease local commuting. The contractor’s exceptional methodology for safely executing the project has set a new benchmark for similar projects. By opting not to construct the bridge and cable cars, despite their inclusion and perceived necessity in the contract, the contractor has significantly saved time and resources. This approach will be beneficial and helpful for future Projects.

The project was first envisaged in 1960, and feasibility studies have been carried out by German GTZ, Quebec based Montreal Engineering and recent detailed design and engineering study was performed by Mott MacDonald of England.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024