Jul 05, 2024

FBR transfers, posts 78 officials

Published 05 Jul, 2024

ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffling on Thursday, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted 78 officials of Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs Group (BS-19/20) including 16 IR officials (BS-20) and 11 Customs officials (BS20) have been placed on “Admin Pool”.

In this regard, the FBR has issued four notifications here on Thursday.

It is learnt that the FBR will place more officials on Admin Pool in phases.

In April 2024, the FBR had transferred and posted top 22 Inland Revenue officials of BS-20 to BS-22.These included 13 key Members/director generals of the Board and two chief commissioners Inland Revenue who were transferred as members (Admin Pool).

As per details, the FBR has given new assignments to 51 officers of Pakistan Customs Service (BS-19-20) on Thursday. These officials included Collectors of Customs, Directors Customs intelligence, Chief FBR and other customs officials.

The FBR has transferred 16 Inland Revenue Service officers to Admin Pool. Among 16 IR officials, most of them were posted as Commissioners in the field formations.

Similarly, the department also placed 11 Pakistan customs officers to Admin Pool. These officials have been given post of Chief (Admin Pool), Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad.

Through another notification, the FBR has transferred Customs Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation, FBR, Quetta and Superintendent, Directorate of Cross Boarder Currency Movement, Islamabad to the FBR (Admin Pool).

Total number of officials of IRS and Pakistan Customs placed on Admin Pool stood at 29 including two BS-16 Customs officers.

According to the notification, Fayyaz Anwar (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20, Member (Legal & Accounting-Customs), (OPS) Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad has been given new assignment as Director General (OPS), Directorate General of Law & Prosecution, Islamabad (Stationed at Lahore).

Chief Collector customs Peshawar Saeed Akram has been posted as Member legal and Accounting FBR.

Chief FBR Muhammad Jamil Nasir Khan has been posted as Chief Collector Customs Peshawar. Fayaz Rasool (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20, Director, Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi has been assigned to work as Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, Karachi.

Collector Samriyal Saima Aftab has been transferred to director Transit Trade Lahore.

Chief FBR Yousaf Haider Orakzai (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) has been given new assignment as Director, Directorate of Cross Border Currency Movement, Islamabad. Director Customs Intelligence Islamabad has been transferred to Chief Tariff and Trade FBR.

Zeb Gul Shabbir (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) has been given new assignment as Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad International Airport, Islamabad. The officer is also assigned the look after charge of the post of Director, Directorate General of Reforms and Automation-Customs (Technology Services), Islamabad.

