Kenyan shilling steady as traders believe protests mostly over

NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was flat in a quiet session on Thursday, as traders said they thought the worst anti-government protests were probably over.

At 0900 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 128.00/129.00 per dollar, the same as Wednesday’s closing rate.

Activists behind the anti-government protests have called a pause to rethink their strategy, fearing that violence and looting seen during demonstrations on Tuesday could undermine their efforts to push President William Ruto to resign.

Kenyan shilling firms to new 1-year high

The streets of the capital Nairobi and second-biggest city Mombasa were quiet on Thursday.

“I think we are past the bad stage, everybody has realised the worst protests are probably over.

People see discussions likely taking place and that is bringing stability to the market,“ one trader said.