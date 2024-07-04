AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFBL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.58%)
HASCOL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
HBL 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 135.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
PPL 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.19%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
PTC 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.67%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
UNITY 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,256 Decreased By -164.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 80,283 Increased By 49.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 25,792 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.03%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kenyan shilling steady as traders believe protests mostly over

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2024 02:46pm

NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was flat in a quiet session on Thursday, as traders said they thought the worst anti-government protests were probably over.

At 0900 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 128.00/129.00 per dollar, the same as Wednesday’s closing rate.

Activists behind the anti-government protests have called a pause to rethink their strategy, fearing that violence and looting seen during demonstrations on Tuesday could undermine their efforts to push President William Ruto to resign.

Kenyan shilling firms to new 1-year high

The streets of the capital Nairobi and second-biggest city Mombasa were quiet on Thursday.

“I think we are past the bad stage, everybody has realised the worst protests are probably over.

People see discussions likely taking place and that is bringing stability to the market,“ one trader said.

Kenyan shilling

Comments

200 characters

Kenyan shilling steady as traders believe protests mostly over

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

FTSE Russell downgrades Pakistan to frontier market from secondary emerging status

Britons start voting in election expected to propel Labour to power

Bank of Punjab to open offices in Bahrain, UAE

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Oil prices slip from multi-month highs on demand concerns

IMF lauds economic decisions, efforts to hike gas prices

PIACL sell-off: Govt to decide shares percentage after bids

Export growth: MoC angry with MoF for ignoring its budget proposals

Amendment to SOEs law approved

Read more stories