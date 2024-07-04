AIRLINK 89.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.85%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
FFBL 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.23%)
HASCOL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.48%)
HBL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 166.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
OGDC 137.23 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.32%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 125.35 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.54%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.5%)
SEARL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SNGP 69.80 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.48%)
SSGC 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.46%)
TRG 62.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.31%)
UNITY 31.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,552 Increased By 51.3 (0.6%)
BR30 27,526 Increased By 105 (0.38%)
KSE100 80,765 Increased By 531.6 (0.66%)
KSE30 25,987 Increased By 187.4 (0.73%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Cement: No pressure!

BR Research Published 04 Jul, 2024 08:31am

At last, the fiscal year that would go down in history as one of the gloomiest years for the economy and a particularly challenging year for the industry has come to an end. For cement manufacturers, despite a demand that remained subdued for much of the period, profitability did not. In 9MFY24, combined post-tax earnings grew 17 percent even as total volumes grew only 3 percent. This was possible despite a higher effective tax—36 percent vs last year’s 30 percent—as well as greater overheads and finance costs during the period.

With prices moving favorably up, after counting for the FED hikes, it is clear that cement companies will continue to perform well financially. In the full year, volumes are up by 1.6 percent in total; propelled mainly by exports (up 56%), as domestic offtake declined (down 5%). A serious recovery in demand was never expected which made it easier to not dwell on domestic demand, but focus on racking up sales to export markets and keeping prices looking up, with most companies toeing the industry line as much as possible. This is why despite a shortage of demand, and significantly reduced capacity utilization, companies were under no pressure to compete on sales or be in a hurry to enter price wars. Without any meaningful decline in prices throughout the year, the price per ton sold likely remained impressive for most cement companies. Based on the combined financials of 16 cement companies, revenue per ton sold in 9M rose 10 percent, which maintained a decent distance from cost per ton sold which rose 6 percent for the industry. Margins—as a result—were higher this year.

What does the coming year bring but less hope? Though business sentiments appear to have improved, the government’s expectations of signing on a new IMF loan may tighten the noose on expenditure and bring a fresh bout of inflation pushed by much higher taxes and upward revisions in energy prices. This will keep spending of all manners at bay. Cement manufacturers have made necessary investments in energy efficiency, created linkages in export-ready markets expanded volumes sent abroad to cover their fixed costs, and ensured they have a place in the local markets they operate—they won’t make windfall profits, but they will keep their cement kilns burning. One thing is for sure, they may be under demand pressure, but they are never underprepared.

Cement cement industry Cement sector cement sales Cement price

Comments

200 characters

Cement: No pressure!

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Amendment to SOEs law approved

July-May of FY 2023-24: $7.547bn borrowed from multiple financing sources

Export growth: MoC angry with MoF for ignoring its budget proposals

PIACL sell-off: Govt to decide shares percentage after bids

Oil falls on concerns of weaker demand forecasts, slowing US economy

Govt has decided to shut down PSM, Senate panel told

FBR to sideline dozens of its ‘corrupt’ officials

Power load: PD submits revised proposal to Cabinet for rate cut

KE to provide 40MW to NSCL through STDC: Nasir

Read more stories