Preferential market access: two states agree to explore possibilities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Tajikistan have agreed to explore the provision of preferential market access for each other’s goods, including through negotiations of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) to enhance trade ties between the two countries.

The understanding was reached during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s two-day visit to Tajikistan from July 2-3 at the invitation of President Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

A joint statement issued at the conclusion of the visit stated that President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan had a tête-à-tête meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz, which was followed by delegation-level talks.

PM Shehbaz meets Tajik president, highlights Pakistan’s investment potential in multiple sectors

During the meetings, two sides exchanged views on further strengthening of the multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan.

In a tête-à-tête meeting between the two leaders, and at the delegation-level talks, they discussed a range of bilateral issues as well as exchanged views on regional and international developments. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the existing fraternal ties between the two countries, which are based on a shared history, culture, geographical contiguity and common faith.

The Tajik president and Pakistani prime minister signed the Strategic Partnership Agreement between Tajikistan and Pakistan, which is a true reflection of growing mutual trust and partnership between the two nations, and will pave new way for further enhancement of bilateral cooperation.

The progress achieved by existing Joint Working Groups (JWGs) in various fields, including trade, investment, transport, energy, culture and tourism, was noted by the two leaders; and regular interactions of these JWGs were encouraged by the two sides.

Noting the current level of bilateral trade, it was underlined that there is a vast potential that needs to be tapped through mutual efforts. Accordingly, the two sides agreed to increase bilateral economic ties by exploring new avenues, opportunities and ventures.

To enhance trade ties, the two sides also agreed to explore the provision of preferential market access for each other’s goods, including through negotiations of a PTA. The two sides underlined the importance to hold expert-level consultations on developing road, rail and air connectivity between the two countries.

Noting the importance of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission on Trade, Economic and Scientific Technical Cooperation, the two sides expressed readiness to hold the 7th Session of the Joint Commission in Islamabad at the earliest possible.

Underlining the importance of reliable electricity supply for sustainable economic growth, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment for early completion of the flagship power project CASA-1000. It was agreed that completion of the project would open new avenues for future energy corridors, leading to prosperity for the two sides and the whole region.

The prime minister informed the Tajik president about the operationalisation of Gwadar seaport and offered Tajikistan the opportunity to avail the facilities of Pakistani seaports.

It was highlighted that the Pakistani seaports offer the most efficient, shortest and economic route for the Central Asian countries including Tajikistan to the markets in Middle East and beyond.

The two sides also noted the progress in operationalizing the Agreement on Transit Trade which was signed during the visit of the Tajik president to Pakistan in December 2022.

The prime minister highlighted CPEC as a linchpin of Pakistan’s connectivity with the region and the major plank of its future development. He mentioned how the first phase of CPEC helped Pakistan lay a robust infrastructure network, whereas Phase-II is focused on infrastructure development, green development, ICT, industrialization and agriculture modernization.

Underlying the expertise and capacities of Pakistan in investment and technology, the Tajik president welcomed Pakistani entrepreneurs and business community to contribute to bilateral economic ties of the two countries by investing in free economic zones of Tajikistan.

The two sides highlighted the need to enhance business-to-business ties through the exchange of business delegations, organization of business forums/exhibitions and scheduling meetings of the Tajikistan-Pakistan Joint Business Council.

According to the joint statement, cooperation in the fields of counterterrorism and security was given particular attention by the leaders of Tajikistan and Pakistan and they welcomed the gradual development of bilateral cooperation in this field.

The two leaders reaffirmed determination to further enhancement of cooperation in this field in order to overcome security challenges faced by the two countries and the region.

?The two sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Both sides appreciated their respective contributions and sacrifices in the global fight against terrorism.

