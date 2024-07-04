AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.71%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.33%)
DFML 42.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.5%)
DGKC 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.31%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
FFBL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
HASCOL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
HBL 132.50 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (5.16%)
HUBC 167.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.01%)
HUMNL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.19%)
OGDC 136.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.58%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (7%)
PIBTL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 124.68 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.74%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.76%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.61%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.63%)
SNGP 68.11 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.04%)
SSGC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.45%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TRG 62.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.48%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.11%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,508 Increased By 79.7 (0.95%)
BR30 27,459 Increased By 495.3 (1.84%)
KSE100 80,234 Increased By 680.8 (0.86%)
KSE30 25,799 Increased By 215.8 (0.84%)
Markets Print 2024-07-04

Japanese rubber futures down

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2024 05:47am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures eased on Wednesday as weak demand weighed on the market, although higher crude oil prices and a weak yen limited the drop in prices. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for December delivery closed down 2.6 yen, or 0.78%, at 331.4 yen ($2.05) per kg.

The September rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) rose 60 yuan to 15,105 yuan ($2,076.75) per metric ton.

Soft manufacturing data from top rubber consumer China has led to a “dominant negative influence of a weak physical demand” on trader sentiment, said Jom Jacob, chief analyst at Indian analysis firm What Next Rubber. Overall sentiment in both physical and futures markets for natural rubber is “bearish, or almost muted”, said Jacob.

Oil prices rose after industry data showed a bigger-than-expected draw in US crude stockpiles, while the market kept tabs on flaring tensions in the Middle East. Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

The yen weakened to a fresh 38-year trough to the dollar and a record low to the euro, continuing its downward grind, with Japanese officials largely remaining on the sidelines amid the risk of intervention. A weaker currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers.

The front-month rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for August delivery last traded at 169.3 US cents per kg, down 0.6%.

