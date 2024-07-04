AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
IDEAS to foster strategic ties with world community: Sindh CM

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2024 05:47am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said “hosting the 12th edition of IDEAS underscores our commitment to encouraging technological growth and exchange in the region.

The event will significantly contribute towards fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with the international community and achieving shared objectives of global peace, stability, and balance.”

He credited the successful conduct of IDEAS since 2000 to the unwavering support of various government departments, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, LEAs, the public-private defence industry, trade bodies, and the people of Karachi.

The International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) is a prominent biennial event organized by the Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) in Pakistan. Since its inception in 2000, IDEAS has become a key gathering for defence manufacturers, entrepreneurs, R&D specialists, financial experts, and top policymakers, fostering cooperation, knowledge sharing, and ventures in defence collaboration. The event unites national and international defence industries for synergistic business and cooperation.

The 12th Edition of IDEAS-2024 is set to take place from 19-22 November 2024 at the Karachi Expo Centre (KEC). To enhance the ongoing national preparations for this strategically significant event, the 2nd Steering Committee Meeting was held on 3 July 2024 at the Chief Minister House in Karachi.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, and attended by senior representatives from federal ministries, various departments of the Government of Sindh, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), DEPO officials, and Badar Expo Solutions, the Event Manager. The goal was to align all stakeholders for hosting this major event at international standards.

DG DEPO, Major General Asad Nawaz Khan, HI (M), highlighted that, as per tradition, the event will feature numerous activities showcasing cutting-edge defence technology demonstrations, an international seminar, and business expansions through well-planned B2B/B2G engagements. Additionally, the IDEAS Karachi Show will be exclusively organized for the people of Karachi at Sea View (Nishan-e-Pakistan) on 21 November 2024.

During the meeting, all government organizations and departments pledged their full support for the successful conduct of IDEAS 2024.

