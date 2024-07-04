AIRLINK 89.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.73%)
Livestock Dept: adviser to CM briefed about reform process

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2024 07:51am

KARACHI: Advisor to CM Sindh for Livestock, Fisheries and Human Settlement Authority Syed Najmi Alam presided over meeting in which the provincial adviser was given a detailed briefing about all the ongoing projects of the department and all the development projects coming in the new financial year.

Provincial Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Dr. Kazim Hussain Jatoi, Director General Livestock Dr Hizbullah Bhutto and related officials of the department participated in this important meeting of the department.

Provincial Adviser was informed about the reforms of the department that we are starting a Grievances Cell GRM in the Livestock Department which will take note of the grievances and needs of cattle owners will be noted and immediate steps will be taken to provide them while trying to reach the FMD vaccine target of 70 to 80 percent.

During the briefing, the Provincial Adviser was also informed that this year we are going to register private farms as well and it has been decided to make Umarkot and Tharparkar FMD free vaccine districts so that the local people can get milk and meat from animals that eat natural food and these two districts are free from animal diseases so that the export business can also be promoted there.

It was also informed in the meeting that this time we are starting a three-year diploma course at the Artificial Insemination Training Center in Tondojam under the Animal Breeding Wing of the Livestock Department, Which will end the youth and unemployment of Sindh and the youth who complete the course can do their work.

Syed Najmi Alam expressed confidence in the briefing and directed authorities that all our activities are to provide facilities to the poor and needy people of Sindh at their doorstep because special instructions have been given by our leadership especially Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Livestock Department Sindh Advisor CM Sindh Syed Najmi Alam

