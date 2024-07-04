KATI chief urges govt to provide urgent relief to industries

KARACHI: President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Johar Qandhari, has called on the government to provide urgent relief to industries.

He criticized the government’s imposition of unnecessary taxes, which he claims are driving industries toward closure and exacerbating unemployment.

“Unbearable tax burdens, coupled with the highest costs of electricity, gas, and interest rates, have led many industries in Karachi to shut down,” Qandhari stated.

He emphasized that industrialists are struggling to maintain operations under such conditions, which has resulted in widespread closures.

Qandhari warned of rising unemployment due to the government’s misguided policies. “Increased unemployment will lead to greater lawlessness and public discontent against the authorities,” he cautioned.

He urged the government to adopt austerity measures and reduce its expenditures to alleviate the financial strain on industries and demonstrate solidarity with the struggling populace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024