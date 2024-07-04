39 days of Iddat acceptable; says IK’s lawyer

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s counsel Salman Akram Raja in the Iddat case against Khan and his wife on Tuesday told the court that according to an apex court’s judgment marriage could take place after 39 days of divorce.

Khan’s lawyer Raja while arguing before additional district and sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on the main appeals of Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Iddat case, said that 39 days of Iddat is acceptable.

Raja further said that in the view of the Supreme Court’s judgment the divorce would be effective even if the union council procedure is not completed. Khan’s lawyer cited different judgments of the apex court during his arguments. A woman contracted a second marriage but did not file a certificate, he said, adding that the second husband died after some time.

He further said that the children of the second husband filed a case against the woman claiming that she was ineligible for shares in inheritance but the court decided in favour of the woman.

Khan’s counsel further said that the court has declared Nikkah of Khan and Bushra Bibi based on Khawar Maneka, former husband of Bushra Bibi and the complainant’s domestic servant Muhammad Latif’s testimony.

He said that in this case, everything depends on the statement of Latif. The statements of all witnesses Maneka, Latif, and Aun Chaudhry are based on “lies”, he said.

Raja during his arguments also cited different judgments regarding Muslim Law. He said that family law is part of personal law and hence such cases fall under the jurisdiction of the Shariat Court.

After the completion of Raja’s arguments, Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar came to the rostrum and said that Raja argued over the Iddat period, therefore, he adopted the arguments of Khan’s counsel.

He further said that he would not be available; therefore, grant him time for arguments on Monday next. He further said that after starting arguments on Monday next at 9:00, he will complete it within two hours.

To this, the judge said that the court would announce judgment on July 12 at any cost. Maneka’s counsel Zahid Asif Chaudhry said that he wanted to benefit from the arguments of Salman Safdar. The court after hearing arguments adjourned the hearing of the case till July 8.

