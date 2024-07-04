AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
Supplements Print 2024-07-04

Standard Chartered: Message from the Governor State Bank of Pakistan Mr. Jameel Ahmad

Published 04 Jul, 2024 05:47am

On behalf of State Bank of Pakistan, I am delighted to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan on the remarkable achievement of rendering 160 years of distinguished banking services in our region. This milestone stands as a testament to the bank's enduring commitment and dedication to fostering economic growth and well-being of our people.

Standard Chartered Bank, being one of the oldest and largest foreign commercial banks in the country, has been demonstrating innovation, novelty and ethical banking practices while serving its clientele.

The bank's pioneering efforts, such as being the first international conventional bank to secure an Islamic Banking license for opening an Islamic Banking branch in Pakistan, highlights its forward-looking approach and adaptability. Throughout its history in our region, Standard Chartered Bank has been a cornerstone in facilitating international trade, remittances, and product innovation.

Its contribution towards human development, promotion of corporate culture and international best practices have been instrumental in creating a more vibrant and dynamic financial ecosystem in Pakistan that has benefited businesses and individuals alike.

Furthermore, Standard Chartered Bank's engagement in strengthening governance and compliance standards within the industry is also commendable.

The bank's resolute support in driving the key regulatory initiatives of digital banking services, Islamic banking, mortgage financing, facilitation of Pakistani diaspora, and sustainable development goals, underscore its firm commitment towards our banking sector.

On this momentous occasion, I would like to recognize and celebrate Standard Chartered Bank's dedication to the people of this region throughout its presence. Congratulations once again on the 160th anniversary and I look forward to witnessing bank's continued success and contributions to Pakistan's economic prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

