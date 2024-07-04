AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
Supplements Print 2024-07-04

Standard Chartered: Message from the CEO Standard Chartered Pakistan Mr. Rehan Shaikh

Published 04 Jul, 2024 05:47am

As we celebrate the 160th anniversary of Standard Chartered's presence in Pakistan, I am profoundly honoured and grateful to reflect on this remarkable journey. We are proud of our long-standing commitment, partnership and contribution to Pakistan's economic and social development.

Our legacy is built on the trust and confidence of our valued clients, the dedication of our employees, and our unwavering commitment to the communities we serve.

Our journey has been marked by significant milestones, each contributing to the vibrant tapestry of Pakistan's financial landscape. From supporting trade and investment to fostering innovation and financial inclusion, Standard Chartered has been at the forefront, driving sustainable growth and creating long-term value. Our brand promise,"Here for good," encapsulates our enduring dedication to making a positive impact.

As we look to the future, we are committed to continuing our support for Pakistan's economic advancement. We will leverage our unique diversity, promote ESG principles with a focus on climate action, advance diversity and inclusion in the workforce, lift participation of young people and women in our community and harness technological innovation to transform the banking sector. Together with our clients, colleagues, and communities, we will build a brighter, more prosperous future for Pakistan.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all who have been part of this journey. Your trust and partnership have been the cornerstone of our success. As we celebrate this momentous occasion, we remain resolute in our mission to drive commerce and prosperity, upholding the values that define us. Thank you for your unwavering support and commitment to making a meaningful difference.

Driving commerce and prosperity for our clients through our unique diversity

Rehan Shaikh

