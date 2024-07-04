Standard Chartered: Message from Mr. Aftab Tapal Chairman, Tapal Tea

Congratulations to SCB Pakistan on celebrating 160 years of excellence! Over the course of our long-standing partnership, we have greatly benefitted from their extensive cash management product suite. Their solutions for liquidity management, efficient payment processing, and robust reporting have been vital in enhancing our operational efficiency.

Moreover, the bank’s proactive advisory services and personalized support further reinforce their commitment to understanding and catering to our needs of unique nature, aiding in our strategic financial planning and risk management. We appreciate their ongoing dedication and look forward to many more years of success together!

