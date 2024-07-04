Standard Chartered: Message from Ms. Erum Shakir Rahim CEO and Executive Director GSK

Standard Chartered Bank has been a trusted partner for many years, providing us with essential corridor network and cash management solutions that have greatly supported our operations. Their extensive international network, coupled with their deep local knowledge and expertise, has enabled them to deliver customised global solutions that meet our specific needs. Standard Chartered Bank excels in delivering an attentive service and fostering a strong client-bank relationship, ensuring high standard, value-added solutions that meet our unique business needs. We commend them for their reliability and dedication, which have been instrumental supporting our growth and success. Heartfelt congratulations on your impressive 160 years of presence in Pakistan.

