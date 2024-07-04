Standard Chartered: Message from Mr. Abbas D. Habib Chairman, Bank AL Habib

Congratulations to Standard Chartered Bank on completion of over 160 years of successful operations in Pakistan, starting as far as back as 1863.

Their decision in 2006 to incorporate locally as a full-fledged bank is another example of their long-term commitment to our country. Habib Family's relationship with SCB goes back over half a century. They have been a most reliable and helpful partner during all these years. We particularly appreciate and remember their valuable support at the time of formation of Bank AL Habib in 1991-92, and we have benefitted greatly from their experience and expertise. We look forward to further strengthening our long-term relationship with SCB, and wish them continued success in the years ahead.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024