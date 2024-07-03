AIRLINK 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.71%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
DFML 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.35%)
FCCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.83%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
HBL 126.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 164.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.43%)
HUMNL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.18%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PPL 124.60 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
SEARL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
SNGP 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.67%)
UNITY 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.67%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 8,465 Increased By 36.3 (0.43%)
BR30 27,137 Increased By 173.8 (0.64%)
KSE100 79,894 Increased By 340.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 25,687 Increased By 103.4 (0.4%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-03

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Mushtaq Ghumman Published July 3, 2024 Updated July 3, 2024 09:18am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Petroleum Division and Finance Division to prepare a comprehensive plan to sell minority stakes, with management control of oil and gas sector, SoEs to a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) based strategic investor, sources close to Petroleum minister told Business Recorder.

While presiding over a meeting on June 25, the prime minister also directed Petroleum Division to present the strategy at the relevant forum for deliberations.

The Petroleum Division has also been directed to transform the sectoral strategy presented by the minister Petroleum and secretary Petroleum in presentations into a matrix containing deliverables, timelines and responsibilities/ dependencies. This shall also include mineral sector interventions.

Categorisation of commercial SOEs: PM irked by delay in submission of summaries

The prime minister also asked the Petroleum Division to prepare and finalize a policy framework for Thar coal gasification leveraging China’s experience and best practices. For this purpose, Petroleum Division has been given one month’s time.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Board of Investment and Petroleum Division will arrange interaction of E&P companies with the prime minister. This will be followed by Petroleum Conference to be attended by industry leaders with clearly defined objective of attracting maximum investment in the sector in order to reduce reliance on expensive imports.

The Finance Division, State Bank of Pakistan, Petroleum Division and Power Division have been tasked to engage with financial institutions to review and revise their current policy of not financing coal projects, the sources continued.

The Pakistan Railways, Petroleum Division, PD&SI Division and Government of Sindh have been directed to expedite all required approvals for Thar coal connectivity including its financing model. Railway to ensure that project is commenced and completed before the expected date of availability of additional Thar coal for replacing imported coal.

A separate presentation on Railway line for transportation of Thar coal shall be made to the Prime Minister. A meeting to he held to review and fast track and complete till December 31, 2024 the installation of 5,586 meters on Town Border Stations (TBSs) to curtail Unaccounted For Gas (UFG) losses. Separate presentations by gas utilities will be scheduled.

The committee headed by the Petroleum minister, has been given two-week time, starting from June 25, 2024 to finalize and submit its recommendations on implementation of WACOG without any further delay.

The Petroleum Division will also firm up a concrete plan with deliverables and timelines to liberalize/deregulate oil and gas sector, including but not limited to, reconceiving marketplace for POL products, gas, LPG and LNG, privatising publicly traded companies and, developing wholesale market.

The Petroleum Division shall also collate and examine data shared by the Power Division regarding captive power plants and furnish a plan to move captive to national grid with deliverables and timelines within a month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Finance Division SBP PETROLEUM DIVISION GCC investors Power Division SOEs Oil and gas sectors Thar coal Minority stakes sell

Comments

200 characters

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Sugar export: 100pc receipt of export proceeds in advance made mandatory

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Anti-smuggling initiative: FBR extends LEAs’ powers up to June 30, 2025

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

After the end of IMF deal: Reforms agenda will be placed before nation: MoS

Pakistan, Afghan rulers re-establish contact for talks

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade with Tajikistan

FBR, PRAs at loggerheads over harmonization of tax collection

There can’t be justice ‘without looking at whole elections’: Justice Mansoor

Read more stories