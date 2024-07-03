AIRLINK 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.3%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DFML 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
DGKC 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
FCCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.31%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
HBL 127.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.79%)
HUBC 164.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.43%)
HUMNL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
KOSM 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.29%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.45%)
PPL 124.49 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.58%)
PRL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
SEARL 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.14%)
SNGP 66.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.56%)
UNITY 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 8,429 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,963 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,895 Increased By 342.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 25,689 Increased By 105.4 (0.41%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-03

Delaying refund claims: FTO concerned at ‘repeatedly thrashing the same issue out’

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:35am

LAHORE: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has expressed strong concerns over the repeated thrashing of the same issue to delay refund claims triggered by the taxpayer’s request and termed it a classic example of maladministration on the part of the tax department.

“It is a typical case of maladministration when the department has already discussed and thrashed out an issue, but still the same is being subjected to further queries leading to delaying the issuance of a refund,” he stressed.

According to details, the taxpayer is a private limited company deriving income from the manufacturing of other electrical equipment.

The department amended u/s 122(1) in the 2020 tax year by creating a refund of Rs 8,513,309. However, the department issued no refund even after a lapse of more than seven months.

The taxpayer approached the FTO, but the department maintained that the genuineness of the claim was yet to be verified. The department further mentioned having consulted customs data.

However, the FTO pointed out in his order that it is not understandable what other customs data is yet to be scrutinized by the department after the release of goods by the Customs after due diligence.

It is a typical case of maladministration that an issue has already been discussed and thrashed out. However, still the same is being subjected to further queries, leading to delaying the issuance of refund, the FTO stressed.

According to the FTO, The taxpayer was confronted by the department to provide documentary evidence concerning the addition of fixed assets. The taxpayer company had declared an addition of fixed assets in the income tax return for the tax year 2020.

The balance declared during the tax year was duly recorded in the fixed asset register. The addition was made through proper banking channels and can be traced through GDs and purchase invoices. A copy of GDs and purchase invoices were provided for consideration, which was also verified during the audit proceedings.

Finally, the FTO issued a clear directive to the concerned CIR Zone-IV, CTO, Lahore to promptly dispose of the taxpayer’s refund claim.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah

Comments

200 characters

Delaying refund claims: FTO concerned at ‘repeatedly thrashing the same issue out’

Sugar export: 100pc receipt of export proceeds in advance made mandatory

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Anti-smuggling initiative: FBR extends LEAs’ powers up to June 30, 2025

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

After the end of IMF deal: Reforms agenda will be placed before nation: MoS

Pakistan, Afghan rulers re-establish contact for talks

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade with Tajikistan

FBR, PRAs at loggerheads over harmonization of tax collection

There can’t be justice ‘without looking at whole elections’: Justice Mansoor

Read more stories