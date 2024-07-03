AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-03

PFA launches 12 public interest programmes in 6 months

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:35am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched 12 public interest programmes during the last six months to create awareness among the masses about nutrition and quality food.

These awareness programmes included the Hajj Nutrition Guide Program, Eat Safe Food Program, Eat Safe Women Campaign, Eat Safe Kids Campaign, Cartoon Series for Children and many others.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said the provincial food regulatory body believes in imparting awareness among the masses and taking them along in all possible means. He said that awareness programs can help reduce food adulteration and build a healthy nation by ensuring people have access to healthy, safe, and hygienic food. He added that these programs aim to educate people about food safety and quality, improving their overall health.

He said a nutrition guide program was organized for the Hajj pilgrims to protect them from health problems while performing the religious ritual (Hajj). He said that nutrition kits, food charts and guidelines were given to pilgrims at Hajj camps across Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

