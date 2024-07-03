KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 16.688 billion and the number of lots traded was 13,270.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.314 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.258 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.974 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.541 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.168 billion), Silver (PKR 940.201 million), DJ (PKR 264.234 million), SP 500 (PKR 66.162 million), Natural Gas (PKR 64.816 million), Copper (PKR 57.570 million), Brent (PKR 27.658 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 11.015 million).

