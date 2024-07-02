AIRLINK 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.31%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.91%)
DGKC 90.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.36%)
FCCL 22.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 36.73 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.55%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
GGL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HASCOL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
HBL 126.41 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.17%)
HUBC 164.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.28%)
HUMNL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.65 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.66%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.73%)
PRL 23.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.87%)
SEARL 59.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.1%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.9%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TPLP 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
BR100 8,394 Increased By 66.5 (0.8%)
BR30 26,954 Increased By 248 (0.93%)
KSE100 79,408 Increased By 583.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 25,529 Increased By 159.5 (0.63%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 1, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 02 Jul, 2024 09:05am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Prior actions for IMF programme largely complete, says Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

  • MARI drills another appraisal well in Sindh

Read here for details.

  • SIUT Trust takes physical possession of Karachi’s Regent Plaza

Read here for details.

  • We understand the pain, will provide relief to salaried class at first opportunity we get: Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s headline inflation increases pace, clocks in at 12.6% in June 2024

Read here for details.

  • OGDC revitalises oil & gas well in KPK

Read here for details.

