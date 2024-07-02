JI announces protest against hike in power tariffs

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has announced a sit-in protest in Islamabad against the rise in electricity tariffs and the massive and unfair taxation measures introduced in the budget.

While addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Monday, he said that the sit-in would take place on July 12, demanding that the government provide relief or face resistance.

He mentioned that the JI is also considering the option of a shutter-down strike, with an announcement potentially coming soon. The sit-in is part of the “Haq Do Awam Ko” movement, and Rehman emphasized that the JI is the only political party advocating for the public’s rights.

Rehman made the announcement after consulting with Jamaat leaders gathered in Mansoorah. JI Secretary General Amirul Azim, Vice-Emir Dr Usama Razi, and Secretary of Information Qaisar Sharif accompanied him during the press conference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024