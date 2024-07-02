HCSTSI urges PM to take decisive action aimed at rejuvenating PPO

HYDERABAD: Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, has expressed deep concern over the ongoing destruction of national institutions, lamenting the role of ineffective governance in this decline.

He pointed out that the collapse of institutions directly impacting the public is particularly tragic, citing the Pakistan Post Office as a prime example. Shaikhani highlighted the critical importance of the Pakistan Post Office as a public service entity, stating, “It is disheartening to see this essential institution on the brink of collapse due to the government’s frivolous and poor policies.”

He pointed out that the current state of the Pakistan Post Office is a reflection of broader systemic issues, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to restore and revitalize this crucial service. He pointed out the crucial role of Pakistan Post Office as a public service entity, providing essential services like messaging and remittance across the nation. He expressed deep concern over the institution’s severe challenges, attributing its downfall to years of neglect, mismanagement, and rampant corruption. He noted that the number of operational post offices has dwindled alarmingly, creating a vacuum that has been filled by over 15 domestic and foreign companies charging exorbitant prices for services the Pakistan Post Office could provide affordably.

According to Shaikhani, the current infrastructure, comprising approximately 13,000 post offices nationwide, is grossly inadequate for the country’s needs. The financial state of the institution is dire, with losses reaching 35 billion rupees in the 2023 financial year. A staggering 83 to 87 percent of the Post Office’s revenue is consumed by staff salaries, exacerbating its financial woes.

He highlighted that the Post Office’s poor service quality, delays, financial scandals, and corruption have eroded public and business trust. Federal and provincial institutions themselves prefer private courier services, underscoring the loss of confidence in the state-run entity.

President HCSTSI urged for a transformative approach to revitalize the Pakistan Post Office. He called for the introduction and consistent implementation of innovative services like Urgent Mail Service (UMS), Express Mail Service (EMS), and Electronic Money Order. He advocated for establishing Digital Franchise Post Offices through Public-Private Partnerships to expand the network and boost revenue. By leveraging modern technology and digital tools, the Pakistan Post Office can achieve international standards of service.

President HCSTSI urged the Prime Minister of Pakistan to take immediate and decisive action to rejuvenate the Pakistan Post Office. He called for digitization, modern technology integration, and e-commerce partnerships to secure the future of this vital public service institution, ensuring that it can effectively serve future generations.

