Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-02

Lucky Cement Limited: UBL concludes USD based Standby Letter of Credit Facility

Press Release Published 02 Jul, 2024 05:07am

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) recently concluded a USD based Standby Letter of Credit Facility (equivalent to Rs 8 billion) for Lucky Cement Limited (LCL), marking a major milestone in the collaborative relationship between one of the largest business houses and a leading bank.

The signing ceremony was held at Lucky Cement Limited’s Office located in Karachi. Participants included senior executives from both institutions including Nadia Tabassum – Deputy Head – CIBG & FIs, UBL, Raeel Rafique, GM – Treasury, LCL, Owais Jamal, Head – Agency and Trustee Services, UBL and Aftab Ahmed, DGM – Treasury, LCL.

Atif Kaludi, CFO – LCL appreciated UBL’s management of the transaction during the ceremony, “We are immensely grateful to UBL for their exceptional service in arranging this facility for us. UBL has distinguished themselves through their initiative, efficiency, and competitive cost. This partnership has proven invaluable, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with such a reliable and forward-thinking financial institution.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UBL United Bank Limited Lucky Cement Limited LCL Atif Kaludi

Comments

200 characters

Lucky Cement Limited: UBL concludes USD based Standby Letter of Credit Facility

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

RD slapped on 657 luxury goods: 2pc ACD imposed on import of 2,200 items

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

Rain-related emergencies: NDMA activates NEOC in Punjab, Sindh

PL’s max limit raised as part of contingency plan: Tarar

Business-friendly policies infuse foreign investors’ trust: PM

‘Foreign gifts not for sale’: Govt directs ministries to submit undertaking

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

June CPI inflation jumps 12.6pc YoY

Sindh govt assails MQM, demands removal of Tessori

Read more stories