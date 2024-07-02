easypaisa launches digital loan service

KARACHI: Aimed to deliver seamless digital financial services, easypaisa has launched “easycash”, a digital service providing instant, hassle-free access to loans for users.

“easycash” enables easypaisa customers to obtain an instant loan of up to PKR 15,000 seamlessly, without any documentation, allowing them to repay their loans through flexible terms, without any hidden charges or ambiguity.

Loan approval is contingent upon a credit score, which is determined through our state-of-the-art in-house credit scoring model based on the user’s easypaisa account activity and credit history.

To avail “easycash” service, users can simply log in to the easypaisa account and select the easycash loan menu. They can then enter an amount up to the maximum limit of PKR 15,000. Upon confirmation, users will receive the loan amount instantly and receive a notification on their easypaisa app and SMS.

On this development Muhammad Khurram Waraich, Head of Digital Lending & Data Science, TMB/easypaisa has said that easycash has revolutionized the way loans are borrowed, strengthening commitment to simplifying the lives of millions of Pakistanis through our innovative service offerings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024