Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-02

easypaisa launches digital loan service

Recorder Report Published 02 Jul, 2024 05:07am

KARACHI: Aimed to deliver seamless digital financial services, easypaisa has launched “easycash”, a digital service providing instant, hassle-free access to loans for users.

“easycash” enables easypaisa customers to obtain an instant loan of up to PKR 15,000 seamlessly, without any documentation, allowing them to repay their loans through flexible terms, without any hidden charges or ambiguity.

Loan approval is contingent upon a credit score, which is determined through our state-of-the-art in-house credit scoring model based on the user’s easypaisa account activity and credit history.

To avail “easycash” service, users can simply log in to the easypaisa account and select the easycash loan menu. They can then enter an amount up to the maximum limit of PKR 15,000. Upon confirmation, users will receive the loan amount instantly and receive a notification on their easypaisa app and SMS.

On this development Muhammad Khurram Waraich, Head of Digital Lending & Data Science, TMB/easypaisa has said that easycash has revolutionized the way loans are borrowed, strengthening commitment to simplifying the lives of millions of Pakistanis through our innovative service offerings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

easypaisa digital service easycash digital loan service

Comments

200 characters

easypaisa launches digital loan service

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

RD slapped on 657 luxury goods: 2pc ACD imposed on import of 2,200 items

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

Rain-related emergencies: NDMA activates NEOC in Punjab, Sindh

PL’s max limit raised as part of contingency plan: Tarar

Business-friendly policies infuse foreign investors’ trust: PM

‘Foreign gifts not for sale’: Govt directs ministries to submit undertaking

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

June CPI inflation jumps 12.6pc YoY

Sindh govt assails MQM, demands removal of Tessori

Read more stories