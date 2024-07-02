Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Freight charges: Railways announces 3pc across-the-board increase

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 02 Jul, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Following an increase in high-speed diesel oil and petrol prices, the Pakistan Railways (PR), Monday while rejecting the rumours about an increase in passenger fares has notified a three percent across-the-board increase in freight charges effective from July 3, 2024

As per the notification issued on Monday, the revised rates will be applicable on all goods traffic from July 3, 2024.

Total freight will be rounded off as per previous practice.

According to a spokesperson for Railways, the government was not considering any option to increase in passengers’ fares, saying the passengers will continue travelling on the existing rates across the country.

However, this three per cent increase of freight rate will not be applicable on steel coils, petroleum products, LHC, LMC, shunting charges, wharfrage, demurrage, and destinations charges.

The Divisional Superintendents have been informed that the notification has been issued with the approval of CEO/senior general manager.

The revised goods rates table showing the calculated rate per ton up to 5,000 kilometres is under preparation, copies of which will be supplied to the Divisional Superintendents for onward distribution to all the stations open to goods traffic booking.

