US stocks higher at start of holiday-shortened week

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks climbed early Monday at the start of the shortened holiday week that features US employment figures and other economic reports.

Markets close early Wednesday and will be shuttered Thursday for US Independence Day, likely leading to low trading volumes Friday when the Labor Department releases monthly jobs data for June.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6 percent at 39,359.56.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.2 percent to 5,470.53, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged up less than 0.1 percent to 17,738.33.

Among individual companies, Boeing rose 2.9 percent after announcing a deal to acquire subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 billion, a move the aviation giant says will boost efforts to improve quality control. Spirit jumped 4.4 percent.

BlackRock advanced 0.3 percent as it announced it will acquire financial data provider Preqin for about $3.2 billion.

Large banks rose after announcing a string of dividends and/or share repurchases late Friday after passing annual Federal Reserve stress tests. JPMorgan Chase gained 1.6 percent while Bank of America won 0.9 percent.