Jul 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks higher at start of holiday-shortened week

AFP Published 01 Jul, 2024 07:14pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks climbed early Monday at the start of the shortened holiday week that features US employment figures and other economic reports.

Markets close early Wednesday and will be shuttered Thursday for US Independence Day, likely leading to low trading volumes Friday when the Labor Department releases monthly jobs data for June.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6 percent at 39,359.56.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.2 percent to 5,470.53, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged up less than 0.1 percent to 17,738.33.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Jobs, inflation data may break the US Treasury market out of narrow range

Among individual companies, Boeing rose 2.9 percent after announcing a deal to acquire subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 billion, a move the aviation giant says will boost efforts to improve quality control. Spirit jumped 4.4 percent.

BlackRock advanced 0.3 percent as it announced it will acquire financial data provider Preqin for about $3.2 billion.

Large banks rose after announcing a string of dividends and/or share repurchases late Friday after passing annual Federal Reserve stress tests. JPMorgan Chase gained 1.6 percent while Bank of America won 0.9 percent.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks higher at start of holiday-shortened week

We understand the pain, will provide relief to salaried class at first opportunity we get: Aurangzeb

Positive sentiment at PSX amid anticipation of new IMF programme

OGDC revitalises oil & gas well in KPK

MARI drills another appraisal well in Sindh

SIUT Trust takes physical possession of Karachi’s Regent Plaza

After ‘clarity on stock situation’, Lucky Motor opens Kia Stonic booking with Rs780,000 price increase

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners

Oil prices lifted by summer demand hopes

Gold price per tola decreases Rs200 in Pakistan

Palestinian fighters fire rockets into Israel, tanks advance in Gaza

Read more stories