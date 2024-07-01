Illegal energization of feeders: FIRs not being registered, Pesco tells federal govt

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has informed the federal government that FIRs are not being registered against MNAs and MPAs involved in illegal energization of feeders, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The federal government has also been cautioned that from a technical standpoint, it is impractical for PESCO’s Transmission & Distribution system to simultaneously activate all high-loss heavy-load feeders on the same power transformers, adding that such simultaneous demand could lead to system collapse, resulting in prolonged outages that would severely impact good paying consumers too.

Sharing the details, PESCO has informed the federal government that on June 18, 2024, a series of unauthorized activities led to the illegal energization of several feeders across various grids.

The protest at 132KV Sakhi Chashma, spearheaded by Mayor Inam Ullah, resulted in the illegal energization of 2 feeders, causing a financial loss estimated at Rs. 2.13 million.

Similarly, at 132KV Mardan-2, under the leadership of Daryab Khan Nazim, 1 feeder was illegally energized, leading to a financial loss of Rs. 0.24 million. The most significant impact was observed at 132KV Rehman Baba, where protesters led by Fazli Elahi MPA and Jamil energized 10 feeders, resulting in a substantial financial loss of Rs. 23.60 million. These incidents highlight a total financial loss of Rs. 97.52 million on 18th June alone.

The following day, June 19 2024, witnessed further incidents of illegal energization across multiple grids. Notably, at 132KV Taro Jaba, led by Zulfiqar MNA, protesters energized 5 feeders, resulting in a financial loss of Rs. 7.99 million.

At 132KV Rahman Baba, under the leadership of Fazal Elahi (MPA), 4 feeders were illegally energized, causing a financial loss of Rs. 3.04 million. The protests extended to various other locations such as 132KV Bannu, where Pukhtunyar (Public Health Minister) and supporters energized 23 feeders, leading to a staggering financial loss of Rs. 45.81 million. The cumulative financial impact on 19th June reached Rs 144.30 million due to illegal energization activities.

On June 20 2024, the incidents of illegal energization continued unabated, exacerbating financial losses for the power distribution network.

Notably, at 132KV Bannu, led by Pukhtunyar (Public Health Minister), protesters energized 22 feeders, resulting in a significant financial loss of Rs. 63.32 million. Similarly, at 132KV Mattani, under the leadership of Sher Ali Afridi MPA and PTI workers, 13 feeders were illegally energized causing a financial loss of Rs. 28.70 million.

The protests also affected grids like 132KV Warsak, where Saad and Hidayat Nazim led the energization of 7 feeders, resulting in financial loss of Rs. 19.26 million. The total financial impact on 20th June amounted to Rs. 277.55 million due to these illegal activities.

Continuing on June 21 2024, the incidents of illegal energization persisted, causing substantial financial losses across various grids. At 132KV Bannu, protesters led by Pukhtunyar (Public Health Minister) energized 22 feeders, leading to a financial loss of Rs. 38.83 million.

In addition, at132KV Sarai Naurang, Tariq Saeed MPA and supporters energized 12 feeders, resulting in a financial loss of Rs. 25.05 million. These actions, combined with others across different grids, culminated in a total financial impact of Rs. 113.53 million on June 21, 2024.

The illegal energization of feeders continued to escalate on June 22, 2024, with significant financial repercussions for the power distribution authority. At 132KV Bannu, led by Pukhtunyar (Public Health Minister), protesters energized 34 feeders, resulting in a staggering financial loss of Rs. 54.78 million.

Similarly, at 132KV Sarai Naurang, Zubair Khan and associates energized 24 feeders, causing a financial loss of Rs. 42.00 million. These incidents, along with others, contributed to a total financial impact of Rs.169.64 million on June 22, 2024.

On June 23. 2024, illegal energization activities continued to disrupt the power distribution network, leading to further financial losses. Notably, at 132KV Bannu, protesters led by Pukhtunyar (Public Health Minister) energized 13 feeders, resulting in a financial loss of Rs. 23.33 million.

At 132KV Sarai Naurang, led by Pukhtunyar (Public Health Minister) as well, 12 feeders were illegally energized, causing a financial loss of Rs. 24.30 million. These incidents, combined with others across various grids, led to a total financial impact of Rs. 109.54 million on June 23, 2024.

According to PESCO from 18th to 23rd June 2024, a total of 568 feeders were illegally energized by protesters, resulting in a cumulative financial loss of Rs. 912.08 million. These illegal activities not only pose a severe financial burden but also undermine the reliability and stability of the power distribution system. Immediate measures are recommended to strengthen security and enforce penalties to deter future incidents of illegal energization.

PESCO maintains that it is distressing to report that elected representatives, along with mobs, have not only unlawfully entered the Grid Stations during Eid holidays but have made this a recurring occurrence, especially during the hot summer season when the supply of electricity becomes a contentious issue.

These incidents are not merely instances of illegal entry and unauthorized operation of high- loss feeders but are also creating a distressing and threatening environment for PESCO officers and staff.

The untrained handling of 11KV switchgears by unauthorized personnel poses a significant risk of equipment failure and potential damage, jeopardizing the operational integrity of our Grid Stations.

PESCO has informed the federal government that despite its repeated requests, no FIRS have been registered against the Members of National & Provincial Assemblies involved in these activities.

Additionally, statements made by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on electronic media, urging the public to prevent staff from switching off high-loss feeders for more than 12 hours, further exacerbated the situation.

From a technical standpoint, it is impractical for PESCO’s Transmission & Distribution system to simultaneously activate all high-loss heavy-load feeders on the same Power Transformers. Such simultaneous demand could lead to system collapse, resulting in prolonged outages that would severely impact good paying consumers too.

“Immediate measures are necessary to safeguard our Grid Stations, prevent unauthorized access, and ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity to our good paying consumers,” the sources quoted CEO PESCO as saying in his letter to federal government.

