Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness plan: Ceremony held in honour of waste pickers

FAISALABAD: On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a ceremony was held at a local hotel in Faisalabad in honor of the waste workers for the successful implementation of the Eid-ul-Adha cleaning plan across the district.

Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed attended the special function as a special guest and distributed shields and certificates of appreciation among the waste workers. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh was also present on the occasion.

The commissioner said that the waste workers of Faisalabad Waste Management Company as well as District Council, Local Government and Municipal Committees worked tirelessly for three days to clean the district from the wastes of sacrificial animals and provide clean environment to the people of Faisalabad.

