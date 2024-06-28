AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,313 Increased By 20.5 (0.25%)
BR30 26,578 Increased By 34.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Jun 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-28

Petrol, HSD prices likely to increase

Wasim Iqbal Published 28 Jun, 2024 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices are likely to increase in Pakistan from July 01, 2024. Estimates suggested a rise of Rs 7.54 per litre for petrol and Rs 9.84 per litre for HSD for the next two weeks.

These estimates are based on current government taxes and profit margins for oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Currently, the government charges a petroleum levy (PL) of Rs 60 per litre on both petrol and HSD, with no additional GST.

Petrol price likely to come down

If the government decides to raise the PL by Rs 5 per liter for both fuels, the price increase could be even higher, reaching Rs 12.54 and Rs 14.84 per litre for petrol and HSD respectively.

The recently proposed Finance Bill 2024 allowed the government to raise the PL to a maximum of Rs 80 per litre, potentially generating additional revenue.

The price hike comes amid a surge in international oil prices.

Over the past two weeks, petrol and HSD prices have increased by about $ 4.4 and $ 5.5 per barrel respectively.

The final decision on pricing will be made on 30th June in consultation with the Finance Division.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) will submit its recommendations to the government for consideration on the same day.

This rise in fuel costs is expected to impact the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil (LDO) as well. Estimates suggested an increase of Rs 7.70 per litre for kerosene oil and Rs 8.73 per litre for LDO.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

petrol Finance Division fuel petrol prices Oil prices Oil fuel prices OMCs HSD petroleum levy HSD prices petrol rate

Comments

200 characters

Petrol, HSD prices likely to increase

NA may approve budget today

Various Divisions: NA approves 9 demands for grants worth Rs145.32bn

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate record $918m in May

CDWP clears 26 uplift projects

ECC decides to establish pension funds from July 1

OICCI says has identified ‘critical anomalies’

EPQL seeks to buy low BTU gas from PPL’s Kandhkot field

Govt-owned LPG company: Vitol wins tender

Power tariff hike, loadshedding: Consumers heap criticism on Nepra at hearing

Read more stories