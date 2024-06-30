AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,502 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-30

‘Constitution guarantees compulsory & free education to every child up to age of 16’

Recorder Report Published 30 Jun, 2024 02:58am

KARACHI: Chairman of the FPCCI Policy Advisory Board and National Business Group Pakistan, President: Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain said country’s constitution guarantees compulsory and free education to every child up to the age of sixteen, but the situation on the ground is the opposite.

Approximately two hundred and three million children, deprived of education, will grow up to become a burden on the country. The rest of the children pay huge fees at private schools without getting anything in return.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the technical education system in the country is also very weak, which means that the industrial sector does not get the workers it needs. The IT sector, which is the guarantor of Pakistan’s better future, is also lacking manpower.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the education of girls is more important, but their number is always less than that of boys, which is a big threat to our future.

Realizing these problems, the Prime Minister has established an Education Task Force, which will try to change this situation.

The Prime Minister will give full attention to literacy in Sindh and Balochistan, and increase investment in this sector. After reviewing the problems of the education sector, the task force will make recommendations for its development.

Mian Zahid Hussain added that without the task force’s recommendations and reforms in this sector, the country’s development is impossible.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has realized the importance of the education sector and taken steps for its rapid development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif FPCCI Industrial Sector PBIF Mian Zahid Hussain

Comments

200 characters

‘Constitution guarantees compulsory & free education to every child up to age of 16’

Sales tax exemption to tribal areas restored

Controversial hydroelectric projects: Pakistani team to return from India today

Tax rebate restored

‘Do more’ IMF says budget approval ‘not enough’

FBR exceeds Rs9.2trn revised collection target

FBR imposes tax on exporters of goods

Non-filers allowed to go to KSA for Hajj or Umrah

Taxation scope expanded for NRPs

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: Pakistan urges US to provide modern smalls arms

EVs unit, charging stations by Chinese co: MoC directs removal of impediments to $250m potential investment

Read more stories