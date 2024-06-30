‘Constitution guarantees compulsory & free education to every child up to age of 16’

KARACHI: Chairman of the FPCCI Policy Advisory Board and National Business Group Pakistan, President: Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain said country’s constitution guarantees compulsory and free education to every child up to the age of sixteen, but the situation on the ground is the opposite.

Approximately two hundred and three million children, deprived of education, will grow up to become a burden on the country. The rest of the children pay huge fees at private schools without getting anything in return.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the technical education system in the country is also very weak, which means that the industrial sector does not get the workers it needs. The IT sector, which is the guarantor of Pakistan’s better future, is also lacking manpower.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the education of girls is more important, but their number is always less than that of boys, which is a big threat to our future.

Realizing these problems, the Prime Minister has established an Education Task Force, which will try to change this situation.

The Prime Minister will give full attention to literacy in Sindh and Balochistan, and increase investment in this sector. After reviewing the problems of the education sector, the task force will make recommendations for its development.

Mian Zahid Hussain added that without the task force’s recommendations and reforms in this sector, the country’s development is impossible.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has realized the importance of the education sector and taken steps for its rapid development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024