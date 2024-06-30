AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,502 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-06-30

Kabul govt and women

Published 30 Jun, 2024 02:58am

EDITORIAL: Since the Afghan Taliban returned to power about three years ago, women and girls have faced systemic repression, from exclusion from the education system and work force, compulsory wearing of burqa, to ban on travel without a male chaperon, even on visiting recreational parks.

A new report the UN Rapporteur on Afghanistan Richard Bennet has presented to the UN Human Rights Council makes a damning indictment of the Taliban’s policy towards women and girls, describing it as institutionalized system of gender oppression, established and enforced through its violations of women and girls fundamental rights. Since last June, he notes in his report, the de facto authorities had issued at least 52 edicts that intensified restrictions on women and girls, which were increasingly enforced. Kept out of the education system, they faced heightened risk of forced marriages and debt bondage.

The UN Rapporteur goes on to say that violations against women and girls in Afghanistan were so severe and extensive he had concluded that they might amount to crimes against humanity, including gender persecution. As offensive as the Afghan Taliban’s gender policy is to civilized sensibilities, its characterization as a crime against humanity may seem a bit extreme to some. But it perfectly conforms to acts that may constitute the crime as defined under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, such as persecution against an identifiable group including gender, any form of sexual violence and sexual slavery (of which enforced marriage is a form) as well as forced pregnancy. The last issue alone can constitute that crime in the present case. For, in February of last year, the Taliban were reported to have started restricting access to contraceptives. Claiming that “contraceptive use and family planning is a Western agenda”, they ordered pharmacies to clear their stock of birth control pills and also threatened midwives to stop them from helping with unwanted pregnancies.

A major obstacle standing in the way of international community’s recognition of the Taliban government has been violation of women’s basic rights. The UN report has also asked the international community to avoid normalization with the de facto Afghan government until and unless there are demonstrated, measureable and independently verifiable improvements against human rights benchmarks, particularly for women and girls. The advice comes just a few days ahead of the June 30 UN conference on Afghanistan in Doha. The Taliban, of course, have reacted angrily to the report, calling it misleading and aimed at putting them under pressure at the conference. Nonetheless, considering that policy differences on women’s issues already exist between Taliban hardliners and pragmatists, it can only be hoped the former group would not want to lose the chance of winning international recognition by refusing to make course correction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UN Afghan Taliban Kabul UN Human Rights Council Richard Bennet

Comments

200 characters

Kabul govt and women

Sales tax exemption to tribal areas restored

Controversial hydroelectric projects: Pakistani team to return from India today

Tax rebate restored

‘Do more’ IMF says budget approval ‘not enough’

FBR exceeds Rs9.2trn revised collection target

FBR imposes tax on exporters of goods

Non-filers allowed to go to KSA for Hajj or Umrah

Taxation scope expanded for NRPs

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: Pakistan urges US to provide modern smalls arms

EVs unit, charging stations by Chinese co: MoC directs removal of impediments to $250m potential investment

Read more stories