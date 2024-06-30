Several shops gutted in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Several shops in a market gutted in a fire incident in Peshawar on Saturday.

The fire incident occurred in a market near Gulberg Nothia Railway Track Peshawar. The fire suddenly erupted that engulfed whole market and shops and nearby kiosk and installs.

At least 12 vehicles of fire tenders took part in dousing flames. Rescue 1122 team doused the flames for hectic efforts. No casualty was reported but goods and items worth millions of rupees were burnt to ashes.

