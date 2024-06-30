Street crimes in ICT on the rise

ISLAMABAD: The reports filed in the different police stations of the federal capital indicate that street crimes in the heavily-guarded city increased manifold during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 200 incidents including burglary, snatching of mobile phones and cash at gunpoint, car theft, and robbery in which citizens lost valuables worth millions of rupees, were reported to the city’s different police stations.

In the same period, citizens have lost 83 motorbikes and over six vehicles. Similarly, over 40 cases of burglary and 47 cases of robbery and snatching were registered in the city’s police stations. A major number of cases of bike theft were reported to Shams Colony, Nilor and Shehd Town police stations.

As per police data on June 26, the capital city zone comprising Aabpara, Secretariat, Kohsar, Women, Margalla and Karachi Company police stations registered two cases of motorbike theft, one each case of car theft and street crime.

Further, on the same day, the capital Saddar Zone which consists of Ramna, Shalimar, Golra, Sumbal, Tarnol, and Sangjani police stations registered two cases of bike theft and one each case of robbery on June 26.

Similarly, the Industrial Area zone which consists of the Industrial Area police station, Sabzi Mandi police station, Noon, and Shams Colony police registered one case of motorbike theft, and three cases of robbery.

The Soan Zone which consists of Khanna, Koral, Kirpa, Sihala, Humak, and Lohi Bheer police registered three cases each of motorbike theft and three cases of robbery as well as one case of car theft on the same.

On June 26, Rural Zone comprising Nilor, Bara Kahu, Pulgran, Shehzad Town and Bani Gala police stations registered one case of robbery.

Similarly, on June 25, one case of street crime and two cases of robbery were reported to City Zone, three cases of street crime were reported to Saddar Zone, one case of street crime was reported to the Industrial Area police station, and two cases each of street crime and bike theft were reported to Soan Zone and a case of robbery was reported to the police station located in rural zone.

