Pakistan Print 2024-06-29

LDA demolishes several illegal buildings

Recorder Report Published 29 Jun, 2024 06:40am

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal construction, the Lahore Development Authority on Friday demolished several buildings.

According to the LDA, the operation was supervised by LDA Director Town Planning Zone One Ayesha Mutahir. During the operation, the LDA teams demolished illegal commercial shops in Gujjarpura and partially demolished a building in Shadbagh. Moreover, in Shadman an illegal cafe and other structures were also demolished.

The LDA said several notices were sent to the owners of these properties before the operation. This indiscriminate operation against illegal constructions and commercialisation fee defaulters was in progress across the city.

Meanwhile, LDA Director General Tahir Farooq paid a surprise visit to LDA One Window Cell and took feedback from the people on providing services.

On this occasion, he said that it was their priority to provide services to the citizens and delays would not be tolerated. For the convenience of the people, the LDA staff would work on Saturdays as well. The LDA One Window Cell would continue working in two shifts.

