IPP nominates new officials for 11 districts

LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), with the approval of its President Abdul Aleem Khan, has announced new officials for 11 districts in Punjab.

IPP Punjab President Rana Nazir Ahmad Khan and General Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui issued the official orders on Friday in this regard.

In the first phase, appointments have been made for district and city presidents and general secretaries in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura, Khushab, Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan, Arifwala, Nankana Sahib, and Pakpattan.

IPP Punjab General Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui emphasised that the appointments were made after thorough consultations with divisional presidents. He stated that IPP Punjab President Rana Nazir Ahmad Khan was instrumental in the organizational decisions for Punjab.

President Abdul Aleem Khan, Additional General Secretary Mian Khalid Mehmood, and other IPP Punjab office bearers have congratulated the newly-appointed officials, expressing confidence that these appointments will strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

President Abdul Aleem Khan further mentioned that the organization will soon be completed in the remaining districts of Punjab, ensuring that the party's message reaches every citizen.

