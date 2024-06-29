AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-29

KOICA official meets UAF VC

Press Release Published 29 Jun, 2024 06:40am

FAISALABAD: Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Project Officer Yeonkyung Joh visited University of Agriculture Faisalabad and called on UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan at his chamber.

During the meeting, the progress of construction work of Pak-Korea Nutrition Center was discussed.

Adnan Wadood, Program Manager KOICA, Dean Food Sciences UAF Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt and Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas attended.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the Pak-Korea Nutrition Center would play an important role in tackling the malnutrition crisis. He said that more than 40 percent of Pakistan’s population is facing malnutrition. He added that PKNC would not only provide training workshops, but also a fortification lab, analytical lab and other research work would help address this problem.

Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt said that joint efforts will be implemented by benefiting from Korea’s experiences in Pak-Korea Nutrition Center. He also briefed the delegation about the construction progress. He said that all possible measures were being taken to address the malnutrition issue at national level.

Irfan Abbas said that the construction work is in final stages and the building will be inaugurated in August.

UAF University of Agriculture Faisalabad KOICA UAF VC Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan Pak Korea Nutrition Center

