Business & Finance Print 2024-06-29

PM, OMAP official discuss key issues of oil marketing companies

Hassan Abbas Published 29 Jun, 2024

LAHORE: The senior vice chairman of the Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan during his meeting with the prime minister highlighted the issue of foreign exchange losses on imports and issue of smuggling of petroleum products.

While talking to Business Recorder Tariq said that during his meeting with the prime minister he highlighted important issues faced by oil marketing companies which include sales tax exemption on petroleum products, ease of doing business restrictions, high cost of doing business, unsustainable turnover tax, increased petroleum levies.

The association urged the PM to review policies and support the sustainable growth of the oil marketing sector, which has attracted significant foreign direct investment, including a deal with Saudi Aramco.

