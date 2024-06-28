AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,313 Increased By 20.5 (0.25%)
BR30 26,578 Increased By 34.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Jun 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-28

Likely amendments in finance bill: Govt becomes flexible about non-filers

Sohail Sarfraz Published 28 Jun, 2024 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to introduce amendments to the Finance Bill 2024 to give an opportunity to the non-filers before blockage of SIMs or ban on their foreign trips.

The proposed amendments in the Finance Bill 2024 are related to the non-filers, wealth statement, foreign assets, and withholding tax-related provisions.

The government on the recommendation of the Senate Finance Committee decided to give a chance to non-filers to file tax returns before going abroad. Earlier, the FBR had proposed in the bill that non-filers shall not be allowed to go abroad.

FBR may block bank accounts of non-filers

Moreover, the government has also decided that non-filer persons can go to Umrah or Hajj, whereas, students are also exempted from filing tax returns.

Sources said the FBR on the recommendation of the Senate Finance Committee also added an explanation in the finance bill that the assets of the spouse shall only be included in the wealth statement of the person if the spouse is dependent.

In addition, sources said that the FBR has also proposed some changes such as transfers of cases from Commissioner Appeal FBR to Appellate Tribunal.

The proposed amendment to the Finance Bill has added an explanation, “For the removal of doubt it is clarified that reference against order of the Commissioner (Appeals), received after the date of commencement of the Tax Laws(Amendment) Act, 2024, where the value of the assessment or, as the case may be, refund of the tax exceeds twenty million rupees, shall lie before the High Court notwithstanding the proceedings pending prior to the date of commencement of the said Act.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR Senate panel Wealth statement amendments filing Income Tax Returns foreign trips Finance Bill 2024 Budget 2024 25 SIMs blocking of non filers Live budget 2024 2025 non filers

Comments

200 characters

Likely amendments in finance bill: Govt becomes flexible about non-filers

Various Divisions: NA approves 9 demands for grants worth Rs145.32bn

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate record $918m in May

CDWP clears 26 uplift projects

ECC decides to establish pension funds from July 1

OICCI says has identified ‘critical anomalies’

EPQL seeks to buy low BTU gas from PPL’s Kandhkot field

Govt-owned LPG company: Vitol wins tender

Power tariff hike, loadshedding: Consumers heap criticism on Nepra at hearing

Petrol, HSD prices likely to increase

Read more stories