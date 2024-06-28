CDWP clears 26 uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared as many as 26 development projects worth Rs900 billion, in which, 17 projects of cost Rs33 billion were approved while it recommended nine projects of value Rs867 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The CDWP met with Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Planning Secretary Awais Manzur Sumra, Additional Secretary Planning, Members of the Planning Commission, JCE (Ops), JCE (Ep), as well as respective federal secretaries and representatives from federal ministries and provincial governments.

The agenda included discussion on projects of energy, governance, health, higher education, information technology, agriculture and food security, industries and commerce, mass media, physical planning and housing and transport and communication, industries and commerce, and water resources sectors. Two projects related to agriculture and food sector presented in the meeting namely, “National Agriculture Productivity Enhancement Programme” worth Rs3,000 million and “Pakistan Model Agriculture Research Center” worth Rs4,000 million were approved by the forum.

A project related to the energy sector presented in the meeting namely, “Supply of gas to Localities falling within 5km radius of villages/localities of gas producing fields-SSGCL” worth Rs1,093.439 million was approved by the forum.

A project related to the energy sector presented in the meeting namely, “500 kV Matiari–Moro-Rahim Yar Khan Transmission Line” worth Rs188.5633 billion was recommended to the ECNEC for further consideration.

The Agency Responsible for Operation & Maintenance: National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC).

The sources of financing are NTDC Equity: Rs31.63 billion, Local Debt: Rs75.847 billion, Foreign Debt: Rs80.112 billion.

The main objective of the project is construction of 500 kV double circuit transmission line from Matiari to Moro and Moro to Rahim Yar Khan with allied terminal equipment at each substation to overcome the constraints in south to north power transmission.

The scope of the work is 500 kV D/C transmission line, approximately 155 km long, on quad bundled Greeley conductor from Matiari convertor station to Moro switching station, 500 kV D/C transmission line, approximately 335 km long, on quad bundled Greeley conductor from Moro, switching station to Rahim Yar Khan substation, line bays at Matiari convertor station, 02 No line bays at Rahim Yar Khan substation, 4x111 MVAR shunt reactors at Moro switching station. And 2x111 MVAR shunt rectors at Rahim Yar Khan substation.

Eight projects related to transport and communications presented in the meeting namely, “Land for Realignment of KKH from Takhot to Railkot due to Construction of Hydro Dams on the River Indus, KKH Phase-II” worth Rs4,133.930 million and “Gwadar Blue Economy” worth Rs1,500 million and “Land Acquisition as per Gawdar Master plan 750 Acres at Gwadar Junubi” worth Rs3,920 million approved by the CDWP forum.

Another project of the T&C sector presented in the meeting namely, “Revised PC-1 Construction of Lahore ~ Sahiwal ~ Bahawalnagar Motorway (Length: 295 Km) (Revised)” worth Rs435.721 billion was recommended to the ECNEC for further consideration.

The package I of the Phase I of the project starting from Lahore Ring Road to Raiwind Kasur Road Interchange measuring 18.5 km (package 1a) and Raiwind Kasur Road Interchange to Bimke-Chunian Road measuring 33 km (package 1b) will only be executed by the NHA under ECDF of the Korean EXIM bank provided to the tune of US $ 269 million (Rs74,937.447 million @ 1 US $ to 278.6 Pkr) as informed by the EAD during the CDWP.

The project envisages the construction of two motorway sections in two Phases 1 and 2. The first section/phase consists of a 06-lane motorway facility with a length of 220 km, starting from Lahore Ring Road near Haloki Interchange. It passes near various towns like Jedu, Watna, Rao Khan Wala, Bhimke, Chunian, Allahabad, Shergarh, Hujra Shah Muqeem, Depalpur, Okara, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Harapa, and finally terminates on National Highway N-5 near Kassuwal.

The second phase / section of the motorway has 04 lanes with a length of 75 km. It branches off from the first motorway section near Depalpur, passes near Pakpattan, Arifwala, crosses the Sutlej River, and terminates on the Michanabad-Bahawalnagar Road near Bahawalnagar.

Another four projects related to T&C presented namely, “Construction of Chakdara-Chitral Road Project N-45 Section IIIK Kalkatak Chitral” worth Rs10.961 billion recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be financed through PSDP.

The project envisages improvement, widening and rehabilitation of one of the Section of the N-45 i.e. Kalkatak–Chitral (47.98 km) to make it a 7.3 wide single carriageway with 2 meters’ shoulder on each side. The project is proposed to be funded through a Korean loan of Korea EXIM Bank.

The scope of work also includes the provision of retaining works, slope stabilisation works, construction of five new bridges and 145 culverts. The project will provide improved mobility and accessibility between arterial roads in the north-western part of Pakistan.

The bottleneck section where the town area is situated can be improved by providing an alternative route, bypass route. The project will reduce traffic congestion and traffic accidents.

Savings in vehicle operating costs and travel time. The project will uplift the economic condition of the local community. Stimulating trade relations with neighbouring provinces, tourism attraction.

Another project of the T&C sector presented namely, “Electrical and mechanical works, allied buildings and bridges of access roads of Lowari tunnel project” worth Rs37.257 billion was recommended to the ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be financed through PSDP.

A project of T&C presented in the meeting namely, “Feasibility/cost estimate for dualization of Sialkot-Eminabad Road up to Kamoke including link to motorway, length 65.10 km in district Sialkot” worth Rs10.688 billion recommended to the ECNEC for further consideration.

The project is proposed to be financed through PSDP. The project envisages dualisation of Sialkot Eminabad Road up to Kamoke including link to the motorway.

Section Km No 7/20 Ghato Pora to 37/20 Dharm Kot including link to motorway (3.4 km), length 33.40 km in district Sialkot.

Another project of the T&C sector presented in the meeting namely, “Construction of Border Terminal at Pak-Afghanistan Border Badini with B/T Road from Obashtai to Khan Dagar Main Badani Road (Length 40km) District Killa Saifullah, Balochistan” worth Rs24.945 billion was recommended to the ECNEC.

The project envisages, construction/improvement/upgra-dation of a border terminal at Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Badini with improvement and upgradation of40-kilometer long and 7.3-meter wide Blacktop Road starts from Murgha Faqirzai to Khan Dagar Main Badani Road, District Killa Saifullah of Balochistan.

The scope of work includes, Infrastructure civil-works, buildings i.e. import and export terminal, residential complex (architecture, civil, Str, FSS, electrical and plumbing), custom residential complex, export and import yard parking areas (structure works/civil works/plumbing works/HVAC Works/electrical works/fire suppression services/vertical transport service), external works, information communication technology (ICT) and improve and upgradation of blacktop road, box culverts, protection works, cross drainage works, along with allied structure either side.

The scope of work also includes the construction of parking area other works, utilities work, generators and security equipment and provisional sum items along with allied facilities.

Four projects related to Higher Education presented in the meeting namely, “provision of Hostel facilities for 160 Female students” worth Rs617.503 million and “Establishment of National Institute of Intelligence and Security Studies at Quaid–i–Azam University Islamabad” worth Rs1,969.005 million and “PM National Volunteer Crops” worth Rs2,301.457 million were approved by the CDWP forum.

Another project of the Higher Education sector presented in the meeting namely, “PM’s Youth Internship Program” worth Rs27.692 billion was recommended to the ECNEC for further consideration.

Four projects related to mass media were presented in the meeting namely, “Revamping of PTVC” worth Rs1,969.920 million, second project “Upgradation and replacement of 300KW Medium Wave Transmission at HPT Khuzdar Balochistan” worth Rs1,540 million, third project presented namely, “Upgradation and replacement of 100 KW Medium Wave Transmission at HPT Quetta Balochistan: worth Rs1,068.982 million and the fourth project of Mass Media sector was “Feasibility Designing and Construction of National Library and Learning Centre” worth Rs250 million approved by the Central Development Working Party Forum.

A project related to the health sector presented in the meeting namely, “Quaid-i-Azam Health Tower Islamabad” worth Rs15 billion recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The project will be financed through PSDP.

The project envisages construction of a state-of-the-art medical tower to fill the gaps of health service delivery in the Islamabad Capital Territory. The tower will be a self-contained vertical health facility containing all facilities. The facility would lessen the workload on other tertiary care health facilities in Islamabad including PIMS and Polyclinic hospitals.

A project related to industries and commerce presented in the meeting namely, “Invest Pakistan” worth Rs1,229.929 million was approved by the forum. The project will be funded through PSDP.

The main objective of the project is to establish a PMU for speedy hiring of fresh, qualified HR on market competitive salaries and to attract best talent for enhancing SIFC’s institutional strength. Further, experts/consultants and advisory consultancy/legal transaction firms will be hired.

