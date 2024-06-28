e-invoicing integration: FBR grants licence to Haball

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has granted license to M/s Haball (Pvt) Ltd, Karachi for the purpose of integration of electronic invoicing.

According to the notification issued by the FBR’s Directorate of Digital Initiatives, the FBR had invited Expressions of Interest (E0Is) on March 10, 2024 for award of license to prospective licensees for integration of electronic invoicing under Chapter XIV-BB of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006 as amended vide SRO 1788(1)/2023 and Chapter VITA, Online Integration of Businesses, of the Income Tax Rules, 2002 as amended vide SRO 428(1)/2024.

In response to the Board’s advertisement for submission of E0Is, 38 applications were received. The designated Licensing Committee (Committee) constituted for the purpose examined the applications and supporting documents viz-a-viz the required criteria and recommended that license may be granted to M/s Haball (Pvt) Ltd., Karachi.

Rule 150Z0ZK (Sub-rule 5) of Sales Tax Rules, 2006 as amended vide SRO No. 1788(1)/2023 dated December 11, 2023 provides that “The licensing committee shall grant the license to the recommended companies with the approval of Member Digital Initiatives and shall publish list of licensees.”

Since the designated Committee has already given its recommendations and Member Digital Initiatives, FBR has approved the recommendations for grant of license to the qualified company, ie, M/s Haball (Pvt) Ltd. (NTN 7623346) as provided in the Rule referred above, license for the purpose of integration of electronic invoicing under Chapter XIV-BB of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006 as amended vide SRO 1788(1)/2023 and Chapter VIIA, Online Integration of Businesses, of the Income Tax Rules, 2002 as amended vide SRO428(1)/2024 is hereby granted to the said company. The license thus granted will be published on the FBR’s Website for record and information, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024