AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,313 Increased By 20.5 (0.25%)
BR30 26,578 Increased By 34.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-28

‘Tax net will be broadened with FCCI’s cooperation’

Press Release Published 28 Jun, 2024 05:41am

FAISALABAD: Tax net would be broadened with the active cooperation of FCCI so that much needed revenue could be generated without adding any additional burden on the existing taxpayers, said Irshad Hussain, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue (Operation), Faisalabad.

Talking to a delegation of the business community, the Chief Commissioner said he had already served in Faisalabad and had intimacy with the business leaders. “I also understand the tax related problems confronted by them,” he said, adding that he would try his best to facilitate them within the given circumstances.

The delegation was headed by Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), who met him in his office.

Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Chaudhary Talat Mahmood, Abaidullah Sheikh, Idrees Sadhey Sheikh, Rehan Ashfaq, Chaudhary Taimoor Talat, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Shahzad and Iftikhar Hussain Ansari were also included in the delegation.

FCCI Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad congratulated Irshad Hussain on assuming the office of the IR chief commissioner and assured him of his full cooperation. He said the proposed budget had fomented serious apprehensions; however we could resolve the issues in close collaboration.

He also extended an invitation to Irshad Hussain to visit FCCI at a time and date convenient to him. He said it would provide a chance to the FCCI members to directly interact with the chief commissioner and explain their unresolved issues.

FCCI Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli said that traders are patriotic Pakistanis and are ready to contribute their role but they must be taken into confidence about the “Tajir Dost Scheme”.

The Chief Commissioner accepted the invitation to visit FCCI. He also assured to extend maximum facilitation to the business community.

